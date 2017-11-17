India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli chews gum as national anthem is played before Kolkata Test

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has got himself in a bit of a controversy as when the Indian national anthem was played ahead of day one of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match at Eden Gardens at Kolkata on Thursday, the skipper was caught chewing gum.

The incident took place as the two teams lined up for their respective national anthems before the first Test match of the Sri Lanka series. Check out the video below:

The debate of Indian National Anthem is pretty intense these days. The debate has become one of the biggest issues in the country. Amid all the events, this time Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli got himself involved in this controversy. This seems to be a big blunder for his fans to cover up as this time it is about the National Anthem.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that an Indian cricketer was spotted chewing a gum during the National Anthem. Earlier, Parvez Rasool from Jammu-Kashmir was caught in a similar act and was handed over a violent criticism for his act. Jammu and Kashmir’s Rasool was also seen chewing a gum in his debut match. Given how people responded to this mistake, one would have to say that the skipper might be in some trouble for this silly blunder. However, there is little doubt that this incident of Kohli having gum in his mouth will create a storm much like the Rasool incident did. Being the captain of the team, Kohli is anyway always under a microscopic gaze.