India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Tour: Here’s the Complete Fixture, Full Schedule, Test Squads

Sri Lankan cricket team is already in India for a six-week tour of India, which starts in Kolkata with the first of the three-Test series, beginning on November 16. The series will see the two teams clash in three-Test series and an equal number of ODIs and T20Is.

The series starts with Tests and ends with T20Is. The final match is the third T20I which will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on December 24 to complete the 37-day tour.

The last time Sri Lanka played Test matches in India was seven years back in 2009, a three-match series that they lost 0-2. India blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 across all three formats on their tour there earlier this year. Team India beat Sri Lanka in their home soil 3-0 in Tests, followed by a clean sweep in ODIs and the lone T20Is. However, Lankan’s had a better show against Pakistan, winning away Test series in the UAE 2-0. But in the ODI series that followed, they were routed 0-5 by Pakistan.

Here’s the complete Schedule: Sri Lanka in India, November-December 2017

Match Date & Time Venue

1st Test Nov. 16-20, 09:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd Test Nov. 24-28, 09:30 IST Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

3rd Test Dec. 2-6, 09:30 IST Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

1st ODI December 10, 13:30 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

2nd ODI December 13, 13:30 IST Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

3rd ODI December 17, 13:30 IST Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

1st T20I December 20, 19:00 IST Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

2nd T20I December 22, 19:00 IST Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

3rd T20I December 24, 19:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Squads:

India 1st & 2nd Test: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, M Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka Test: Dinesh Chandimal (C & wk), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Gamage, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lakshan Sandakan