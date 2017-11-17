India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Test series: India 74/5 at early lunch on Day 2
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (C) celebrates the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane during the second day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata on November 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT
Kolkata: India were tottering at 74 for five in their first innings in the rain-affected opening session of the second day in the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka, here today. At lunch, which was called early after rain cut short the first session, Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 47 in the company of Wriddhiman Saha (6 not out). Suranga Lakmal (3/5) and Dasun Shanaka (2/23) picked up the wickets for Sri Lanka.
Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 74 for five in 32.5 overs (CheteshwarPujara 47 not out; Suranga Lakmal 3/5).
Tagged with: cheteshwar pujara India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Test series India vs Sri Lanka Kolkata Test Suranga Lakmal