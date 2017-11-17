India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Test series: India 74/5 at early lunch on Day 2

Kolkata: India were tottering at 74 for five in their first innings in the rain-affected opening session of the second day in the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka, here today. At lunch, which was called early after rain cut short the first session, Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 47 in the company of Wriddhiman Saha (6 not out). Suranga Lakmal (3/5) and Dasun Shanaka (2/23) picked up the wickets for Sri Lanka.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 74 for five in 32.5 overs (CheteshwarPujara 47 not out; Suranga Lakmal 3/5).