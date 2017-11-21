India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Shikhar Dhawan teases Bhuvneshwar Kumar over his wedding; watch video

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who won the ‘Man of the Match’ award after the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, could miss the second Test starting from November 24 in Nagpur. And moments later after the match, the pacer announced his wedding date in a video shared by fellow teammate Shikhar Dhawan.

The video starts off with Dhawan giving a short introduction in Hindi. Soon after greeting his fans, the left-handed opener said, “And here is another of our teammate who is soon going to get married. So let us ask him how does he feel about the entire thing.” (“Lo ji humara ek sher kal joru ka gullam ban jaega. Isse puchte hai ki motichoor ka ladoo jo khae vo pachtae ya jo na khae vo pachtae). The camera then shifts to Bhuvi who is seen drinking water. In the video, Bhuvi also announced the date of his wedding date to Nupur Nagar. Dhawan confirmed the news of Bhuvneshwar’s wedding and asked him a few questions about how he was feeling.

The paceman expressed that he has no such feeling as of now as he has been busy due to the match. “There is no excitement as such as I was on national duty till now and all the preparations are done by the families. So, I will only get to see how it feels when I reach home tomorrow (Tuesday),” Bhuvi said. In the end, he did add, “Whatever, I have learned from these players (referring to Dhawan), I can say that it is quite a good and happy feeling.”

Bhuvneshwar got engaged to Nupur Nagar on October 4 in a ceremony, which was attended by close family and friends. According to media reports, the engagement ceremony took place in Greater Noida. While Bhuvneshwar will not be available for the next two Tests due to his marriage, Shikhar will be available for the third Test, according to a BCCI media release.

The Indian pacer was in top form during the opening Test against Sri Lanka. The 27-year-old took four wickets in each innings and gave Sri Lanka a mighty fright on the final day.