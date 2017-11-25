India vs Sri Lanka 2017: ‘Rockstar’ Hardik Pandya shares pic from latest magazine photoshoot

Team India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya uploaded a picture on his Twitter account from his latest photoshoot for ‘Maxim India’ magazine. Hardik has been shooting from the Maxim magazine and has uploaded multiple pictures from the shoot. And the most recent one was a picture where he was seen flaunting his abs in a ripped physique.

Nicknamed as ‘Rockstar’ by his team-mates, Hardik loves his workouts, his phone camera as much as he loves to wrest back Men in Blue when a need arise.

Meanwhile, at the moment, Pandya has been rested from the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. Pandya was earlier named in the 16-man squad for the 3-Test series but the BCCI selection committee pulled him out because of excessive workload on the young all-rounder. He is supposed to be back to play the limited over matches against the Islanders.

Twitterati loved Pandya’s picture and are going gaga over it.