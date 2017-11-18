India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Jasprit Bumrah shows six pack abs, Twitterati in awe

Team India’s mantra of staying fit has become a fitness revolution within the members of the team and the latest player to join the group is the fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who posted a picture with his six pack abs. Bumrah posted a picture of his fit body and captioned it, “It takes dedication and hard work to consistently improve yourself.”

The transformation didn’t go unnoticed as Twitterati praised the fast bowler for his hard work and are in awe of his transformation.

Bumrah’s career graph has been in sync with Team India’s success. Bumrah has impressed one and all with his skills in limited-overs cricket, already in his short career. Fans have also named him ‘Yorker King’. He doesn’t look intimidating and has a humble demeanor, far removed from that of a lethal fast bowler. He has an unpretentious run-up, which is never an indication of the brutal yorkers that can leave batsmen nursing their toes.

However, credits for all his transformation goes to Shankar Basu, Indian cricket team’s trainer who shortly after making his way back in the team, raised the fitness levels, courtesy his brain-child, the Yo-Yo test. With the 2019 World Cup already in mind, the Indian selectors have made fitness mandatory other than good form to make ones place in the team.