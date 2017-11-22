India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Kohli wanted to declare, but Shastri replies to bat on, Watch Video

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 50 International centuries during the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match proved to be a thriller as India fell out just three wickets short to win the first match of the three-match Test series. However, Virat Kohli, batting on 86, looked at Ravi Shastri in the dressing room as it to ask “Should I declare?” However, Shastri asked him to bat for another over and complete his ton.

Interestingly, in a video posted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle shows, Kohli and Shastri exchanging signals about the declaration. Shastri makes a signal of 20 runs while Kohli asks to send the message through a substitute. Head later sends the substitute. This act of Kohli showed that the captain’s intention was to put the team’s interest before his personal milestone and he was thinking about his bowlers, who didn’t have enough time to dismiss the opposition.

How about that for sign language? Care to decode this conversation between the Captain and Coach? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/cN54UzGJy8

— BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2017

After the message from the dressing room, Kohli went on to score his 18th Test century as he dashed unbeaten 104 from 70 balls, his final score in that innings. This was Kohli’s 50th international ton in 348 innings and joint quickest with Proteas’ Hashim Amla. Meanwhile, the only Indian ahead of Kohli now is Sachin Tendulkar who has 100 internationals tons, a world record.

India gave Sri Lanka a target of 231 runs with 42 overs remaining in the final day’s play. But, due to bad light, the Indian bowlers couldn’t ball all overs and the match ended up in draw. In the session, Indian bowlers managed to pick up seven Sri Lankan wickets.