India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: India 17/3 on rain-hit day one

Brief scores: India 17/1 in 11.5 overs (Dhawan 8, Pujara batting 8; Lakmal 3/0).

India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul c Dickwella b Lakmal 0

Shikhar Dhawan b Lakmal 8

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 8

Virat Kohli lbw b Lakmal 0

Ajinkya Rahane batting 0

Extras: (LB-1) 1

Total: (For 3 wkts; 11.5 overs) 17

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-13, 3-17.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 6-6-0-3, Lahiru Gamage 5.5-1-16-0.