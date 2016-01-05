Free Press Journal
Home / Cricket / India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: India 17/3 on rain-hit day one

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: India 17/3 on rain-hit day one

— By PTI | Nov 16, 2017 04:55 pm
Sri Lankan bowler Suranga Lakmal celebrates after dismissing K L Rahul during first day of the 1st cricket test match at Eden Gardens. PTI Photo by Ashok Bhaumik

Kolkata: India were 17 for three against Sri Lanka at stumps on a rain-hit day one of the first Test here today.

Brief scores: India 17/1 in 11.5 overs (Dhawan 8, Pujara batting 8; Lakmal 3/0).

Scorecard on the first day of the opening Test match between India and Sri Lanka here.


India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul c Dickwella b Lakmal 0
Shikhar Dhawan b Lakmal 8
Cheteshwar Pujara batting 8
Virat Kohli lbw b Lakmal 0
Ajinkya Rahane batting 0

Extras: (LB-1) 1

Total: (For 3 wkts; 11.5 overs) 17

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-13, 3-17.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 6-6-0-3, Lahiru Gamage 5.5-1-16-0.

