India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 5: Virat Kohli celebrates 18th Test ton in style, watch video

Virat Kohli brought up his 18th Test century with a spectacular six as India declared their second innings on 352/8 during the first Test at Eden Gardens. From an easy and cautious innings, Kohli made it look very easy. Interestingly, this was Kohli’s 50th international hundred, 1st at Eden Gardens and also his 11th Test century as a captain. Kohli’s third hundred against Sri Lanka came in breathtaking fashion as he stepped out to Lakmal, hit him over the extra-cover region and roared in delight.

Meanwhile, India have declared their second innings for 352/8 and set Sri Lanka a target of 231 runs to win with little over a session remaining. Kohli remained unbeaten on 104 as he hit a six over covers when he was batting on 98.

18th Test century for @imVkohli followed by the declaration. Sri Lanka need 231 runs to win the 1st Test #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/J0Lqp650SZ

In the list of most Test hundreds by Indians, Virat Kohli is now sixth on the list. Only Mohammad Azharuddin (22) Virender Sehwag (23) Sunil Gavaskar (34) Rahul Dravid (36) and Sachin Tendulkar (51) are ahead of him. But in the list of most centuries as India skipper, Kohli has equalled Sunil Gavaskar’s tally of 11.