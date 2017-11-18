India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3: Visitors reach 165/4 before bad light forces early stumps
AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR /
Kolkata: Sri Lanka reached 165 for four at stumps after bundling out India for 172 on the third day of the opening Test at the Eden Gardens here today.
At the draw of stumps, Dinesh Chandimal (13) and Niroshan Dickwella (14) were at the crease with Sri Lanka trailing by seven runs.
Brief Score:
India 1st innings: 172 in 59.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 52; S Lakmal 4/26)
Sri Lanka 1st innings: 165 for four in 45.4 overs (Lahiru Thirimanne 51, Angelo Mathews 52).
Tagged with: India national cricket team India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2017 India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 highlights India vs Sri Lanka 2017 India vs Sri Lanka 2017 1st Test Highlights India vs Sri Lanka 2017 Kolkata Test sri lanka Sri Lanka national cricket team Sri Lanka tour of India 2017 Team India