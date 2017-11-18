India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test day 3: Sri Lanka reach 113/2 at tea

Kolkata: Sri Lanka reached 113 for two at tea after bundling out India for 172 on the third day of the opening Test at the Eden Gardens here today.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 172 in 59.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 52; S Lakmal 4/26).

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 113 for 2 in 31 overs (Lahiru Thirimanne 48 batting, Angelo Mathews 31 batting).

Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens here today.

India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul c Dickwella b Lakmal 0

Shikhar Dhawan b Lakmal 8

Cheteswar Pujara b Gamage 52

Virat Kohli lbw b Lakmal 0

Ajinkya Rahane c Dickwella b Shanaka 4

R Ashwin c Karunaratne b Shanaka 4

Wriddhiman Saha c Mathews b Dilruwan Perera 29

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Dilruwan Perera 22

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Dickwella b Lakmal 13

Mohammed Shami c Shanaka b Gamage 24

Umesh Yadav not out 6

Extras: (B-6, LB-4) 10

Total: (For 10 wickets, 59.3 overs) 172

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-13, 3-17, 4-30, 5-50, 79-6, 127-7, 128-8, 146-9.

Bowling: S Lakmal 19-12-26-4, L Gamage 17.3-5-59-2, D Shanaka 12-4-36-2, D Karunaratne 2-0-17-0, Rangana Herath 2-0-5-0, Dilruwan Perera 7-1-19-2.

Sri Lanka 1st Innings:

Sadeera Samarawickrama c Saha b Bhuvneshwar 23

Dimuth Karunaratne lbw b Bhuvneshwar 8

Lahiru Thirimanne not out 48

Angelo Mathews not out 31

Extras: (LB-3) 3

Total: (For 2 wkts; 31 overs) 113

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-34.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 12-2-38-2, Mohammed Shami 8-2-37-0, Umesh Yadav 7-0-26-0, R Ashwin 4-0-9-0.