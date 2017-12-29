India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan’s wife, kids not allowed to board flight, hits out at airlines

Cape Town: Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Friday slammed the Emirates Airlines for not allowing his wife and kids to catch the connecting flight from Dubai to South Africa.

Dhawan and his India cricket team members touched South African soil in the morning. India will play three Tests, six One-Day Internatonals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Dhawan alleged that Emirates Airlines didn’t notify about producing birth certificates or identification proofs of the player’s wife Aesha Mukherjee and their two kids.

“Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can’t board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn’t have at that moment,” Dhawan said on Twitter.

1/2.Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can’t board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn’t have at that moment. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 29, 2017

“They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn’t @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates’ employee was being rude for no reason at all.”