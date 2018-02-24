India vs South Africa: ICC to present Test Championship mace to Virat Kohli after Cape Town T20I

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will present the ICC Test Championship Mace to India captain Virat Kohli at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town after the end of the third and final T20 International against South Africa today.

On behalf of the ICC, ICC Cricket Hall of Famers Sunil Gavaskar and Graeme Pollock of South Africa will make the presentation immediately after the awards ceremony for the T20I series.

India have ensured the number one spot on the ICC Test Team Rankings and a prize of USD 1 million after their victory in the third and final Test at Johannesburg against South Africa last month.

The win had ensured that no team can move ahead of India in the Test rankings at the 3 April cut-off date.