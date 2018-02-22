India vs South Africa Centurion T20I: SA bowled well, says Manish Pandey

Centurion: Indian batsman Manish Pandey on Thursday praised the bowling attack of South Africa, saying that they created pressure at times.

“We are looking forward for a good game in Cape Town. South Africa bowled very well today. It’s good to be one each. We will try to improve our game in the third T-20 and try to win the game. The wickets were little slower. We thought the bowlers were going to bowl little slower but they did not,” Pandey said while addressing the press conference after the match.

He added: “Hopefully, there will be same batting and bowling plan by South Africa and will see some changes there.” South Africa defeated India by six-wickets and levelled the T20 series 1-1 at the SuperSports Park here on Thursday. With this win, South Africa remained alive in the series, with the third T20 match at Cape Town set to be the decider.

South African batsman Heinrich Klassen was declared the man of the match for his blistering 69 off 30 balls, laced with seven sixes and three fours. The third T20 match will be played at the Newlands, Cape Town on Saturday.