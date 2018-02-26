India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Injured Virat Kohli turns masseur for Shikhar Dhawan

Virat Kohli missed the 3rd T20I against South Africa citing a stiff back and the team was led by his deputy Rohit Sharma. However, Kohli who is known to be supportive to his teammates was seen helping Shikhar Dhawan in an unconventional way. Kohli was spotted giving head massage to Dhawan in the last over of Indian innings.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 40-ball 47, becoming the highest run-getter of the tournament. Whereas Kohli was the highest run-getter in the Tests and ODIs. Meanwhile, besides posting pictures with families and selfies with each other, the duo has also shared some crucial partnerships on-field, especially in the recently-concluded Proteas tour.

Virat Kohli transferring his skills to Shikhar Dhawan. What a captain #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/ZX9bnrDfyc

— Naveen Samy (@ImNsamy) February 24, 2018

Talking about the 3rd T20I, Team India suffered an early blow after stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma departed early. But Dhawan along with Suresh Raina attacked the Proteas bowler. Interestingly, Dhawan got his first boundary off the 29th ball. He was given two chances as Shamsi dropped a couple catches. Dhawan with Suresh Raina stitched up a partnership and stabilised the Indian innings against Proteas.