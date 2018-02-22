India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: MS Dhoni loses cool, scolds Manish Pandey, tells him to concentrate; watch video

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his cool and composed attitude on and off the field. But, on Wednesday, we saw a different version of him. MSD wasn’t to be happy with his partner Manish Pandey. It was in the last over when Manish Pandey hit one towards the mid-wicket and ran single. But Dhoni was looking at a double and wasn’t too happy when he saw Manish ball-watching, rather than focusing on his partner.

MS shouted angrily at Manish Pandey to look at him while he is batting and not focus anywhere else. Dhoni gave him a mouthful before sending a backfoot punch over extra cover for a huge six off Dane Paterson.

Watch video below:

Dhoni is not happy with Manish pandey..😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Cr0vpVzUNc — jinen doshi (@jinendoshi) February 21, 2018

India had 171 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets when Dhoni took strike after Manish Pandey had taken a single off the first ball of the 20th over. The duo were instrumental in guiding India towards a challenging total given the visitors had lost their fourth wicket with 90 runs on the board. While Manish hammered 79 of 49 balls, which included six boundaries and three sixes, Dhoni rolled back the years as he slammed a staggering 52 off 28 deliveries, with 16 off those runs coming in the last over. However, their efforts went in vain as South Africa chased down the 189-run target easily. Heinrich Klassen (69 off 30 balls) and JP Duminy (64 off 40 balls) helped the Proteas to cross the finish line with eight balls and six wickets to spare.