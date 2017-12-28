India vs South Africa 2018: Selection headache for Proteas, says AB de Villiers

Johannesburg: The South African team faces a few ‘selection headaches’ before their first Test against India at the Newlands on January 5, according to AB de Villiers. De Villiers feels that with the return of captain Faf du Plessis, the South African cricket management will have some tough decisions to make.

“If Dale is fit and Faf comes back … I don’t know. It’s tough to say. All the guys seem to be in good form. Luckily it’s not my issue … we’ll see what happens,” de Villiers told Sport24.

Earlier, du Plessis was ruled out of the inaugural day-night Test against Zimbabwe after his recovery from shoulder and back injuries was further delayed by a viral infection.

In du Plessis’ absence, de Villiers, who made his return to Test cricket for the first time since January 2016, was named as the stand-in captain. Pacer Dale Steyn also missed the one-off Test because of a virus. With Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, and Andile Phehlukwayo chipping-in against Zimbabwe, it would be difficult for the South African selection committee to select the playing XI.

“We’re in a really good position as a cricket team at the moment with guys knocking on the door. Those who aren’t playing all seem to be in good form as well and have scored runs and taken wickets,” de Villiers added.

The India-South Africa series beginning January 5 will include three Test matches, six one-day internationals, and three T20I’s.