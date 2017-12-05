India vs South Africa 2018: Jasprit Bumrah ticks another box with Test selection

The BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the T20I team against Sri Lanka’s ongoing tour but most importantly, the 17-member squad that will be touring to South Africa later this month. The selection committee decided to give India’s limit overs first-choice Jasprit Bumrah, his maiden run in the Test cricket ahead of South Africa tour with other regular pacers like Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma.

Bumrah, in many ways, is the most unique bowler in the Team India. With his slinging action it’s difficult for the first-timers to pick him up, the pinpoint toe-crushers at supersonic speed, which he intersperses with a sharp and accurate bouncer. Bumrah has had a meteoric rise to the top ever since making headlines during his maiden run with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2015 edition. In the league, in which comparisons were first drawn between him and senior teammate from Sri Lanka Lasith Malinga, he was drafted into the Indian squad during the tour of Australia in the 2015-16 season. Though Bumrah has shaped himself into a fantastic bowler in the limited-over series, there were always question about his place in the Test side.

Bumrah’s inclusion though meant that the spinner Kuldeep Yadav, would miss out, which always seemed the case, as the third spinner is mostly redundant in overseas climes. With selecting Bumrah, the selector have continued to send out messages that it always support the young talent from the domestic circuit. Interestingly, this will also send out a message to the senior members in the team not to take their spots for granted as these are timely reminders of the bench strength.

Meanwhile, the rest of the squad for South Africa tour is the same – trio of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay is struggling for the opening spot. But for now, the main focus during the Proteas tour will be on Jasprit Bumrah. For all we know, with his inclusion into the Test side will add a new dimension to what is already considered a world-class attack.