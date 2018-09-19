India vs Pakistan: ‘Mummy se puchke aaya hai?’, Wasim Akram asked young Sachin Tendulkar on his first International tour

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram revealed his first encounter with Sachin Tendulkar. It was the year 1989 and young Sachin went for his first international tour to Pakistan. He was only 16-year-old. This was the time when Wasim Akram had proven himself as a world-class player. “We had read about Sachin…. that there’s a sensation coming.. a 16-year-old. But when he came (out to bat), he looked 14-year-old and I told him, ‘Mummy se puchke aaya hai?’” (Did you ask your mother before coming?), Akram revealed.

According to the India Today, there were many more such moments during a session where all 11 legends at Salaam Cricket – Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-haq, Abdul Qadir, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Azharuddin, R Ashwin, Habibul Bashar, Muttiah Muralitharan and Madan Lal regaled the audience with some funny stories in the final session of the day. Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also recalled a time when he had to say sorry to Wasim Akram after scoring a boundary off him.