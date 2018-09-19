Free Press Journal
India vs Pakistan: Just before Asia Cup clash, PCB tries trolling India on Twitter, makes a spelling mistake, gets trolled; read tweets

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 19, 2018 06:10 pm
Before today’s match Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted an ICC video on their official twitter handle which showed Pakistan team with the trophy of Champions trophy. Clearly PCB did this to boost the morale of their team, But PCB did a very big mistake which gave a big chance to Indian fans to express their views.

In the Tweet there was a spelling mistake of the word ‘happened’. The Indians on Twitter were quick to catch on and they started retweeting PCB’s tweet and trolling them.

Here are some Tweets by fans:

