India vs Pakistan: Just before Asia Cup clash, PCB tries trolling India on Twitter, makes a spelling mistake, gets trolled; read tweets

Before today’s match Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted an ICC video on their official twitter handle which showed Pakistan team with the trophy of Champions trophy. Clearly PCB did this to boost the morale of their team, But PCB did a very big mistake which gave a big chance to Indian fans to express their views.

Here are the highlights of what hepoened when last time #INDvPAK ODI was played. Can Green Shirts redo today what they did at the Oval last year?#HarSaansMeinBolo 🇵🇰 https://t.co/VINLNzwIqK — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2018



In the Tweet there was a spelling mistake of the word ‘happened’. The Indians on Twitter were quick to catch on and they started retweeting PCB’s tweet and trolling them.

Here are some Tweets by fans:

Yeah! why not.

btw it’s “happened” not “heopened”. — IMTayyab (@RealMTayyab) September 19, 2018

Bhai tum kuch bhi kr lo pr tumhari english वैसी hi rhni hai lol PCB ( HEPOENED) — Gajendra (@Gajendra8931095) September 19, 2018

Pehle English shik lo fir aana baat karne😂😂😂 — Ashutosh kumar Singh (@ashutosh0032) September 19, 2018

Haha hepoened ….boys played well — Aman Nishad (@AmanNishad007) September 19, 2018