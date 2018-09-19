Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir slams Pakistan media with a savage reply on a TV show. The anchor asked Gambhir that how the team feels going to face Pakistan after getting defeated by England in the Test series. In reply to the Pakistani journalist, Gambhir said, it is a different thing to win against Zimbabwe and losing to England. He further says, even India A can beat Zimbabwe.

The anchor then reminds Gambhir of the Champions Trophy loss in 2017, to which Gambhir says, yes, that is alright, but how many times has India defeated Pakistan in the last decade. That is when the debate was won by Gambhir.

THIS IS EPIC!!! 😂🔥

Gautam Gambhir shuts the Pakistani media with his savage replies! #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/UAaNJ7vXJo

India and Pakistan will clash today in the final Group A match of ongoing tournament in Dubai. The last time these the two teams fought was in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England, which Pakistan won by 180 runs.

India and Pakistan have played 12 games against each other in the Asia Cup till now, where India won 6 matches and Pakistan won 5, one match was draw.