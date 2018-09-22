India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 ‘Super 4’ Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Just a few days after their first match in Asia Cup, India will take on Pakistan in a ‘Super Four’ match. Both the teams are looking good with the batting aspect. For India, skipper Rohit Sharma is back in form with two back-to-back half-centuries. His opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is looking great and performing as expected. Bowlers from both the teams need to work out more to get early wickets to put team in dominating condition.

For Pakistan, the worry aspect is their top-order, Imam ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, who failed in team’s last two games. Shoaib Malik comes to team’s rescue for both the occasions and is also main player to look out for. For India, it will be their bowlers and middler-order who need to get back in form. Here’s all you need to know about India vs Pakistan Asia Cup ‘Super Four’ 4th encounter.

When and where you can watch India vs Pakistan ‘Super Four’ match on TV?

India vs Pakistan Super Four encounter will begin at 17.00 IST and will be LIVE Streamed on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD.)

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 ‘Super Four’ clash will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. The match can also be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel Tv.

Squads

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed ©, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan.

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.