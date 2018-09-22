India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Super 4: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Pakistan

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will once again face each other in the Asia Cup ‘Super Four’ encounter. It will be another high-octane match with India already beating Pakistan in the league stage by a big margin. Skipper Rohit Sharma is back in form and performing well, leading the team from front. In the last two matches, Sharma has scored two back-to-back half-centuries. Bowlers are also playing well and complementing the batsmen. Here are the probable dream XI for the men in blue:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan, on the other hand, struggled against Afghanistan, however, managed to snatch a win in last over thriller. Their top order is struggling heavily and they need to get back to helping team to put up a good score. Their middle order looks good with the likes of Shoaib Malik and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed who can also work as a helping hand. Bowler, meanwhile, should look to work hard to take early wickets and put team in better position. Here we see the probable dream XI for the Men in Green:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir.