India vs New Zealand: Spotlight on Nehra, India look to turn tables in T20s vs NZ

New Delhi: Ashish Nehra running into bowl one last time at a place where it all began will form the subplot as India aim to better their abysmal T20 record againstNew Zealand in the three-match series starting here tomorrow. The opening match at the Feroz Shah Kotla will be Nehra’slast game in competitive cricket and India would look to bid befitting farewell to the seamer, whose career has been characterized by many injuries and many comebacks.

It is appropriate that the 38-year-old will be hanging up his boots in front of his home crowd and nothing would be sweeter than an Indian win against a team that has been their Achilles heel in this format. India have so far lost all their matches against NewZealand, the fifth and last one coming at the ICC World T20 in2016. For a team that has stormed its way to the top of world cricket with wins over Australia, England, and Sri Lanka, among others, this piece of statistic certainly sticks out like a sore thumb.

That aside, India have been on a roll. With series wins over big teams like Australia, India have firmly stamped their supremacy in the limited-overs format. Having emerged a 2-1 winner in a keenly-contested preceding One-day International series against the same opponents, India’s confidence is high and they would look to continue the good work in this slam-bang format. With a strong all-round and in-form team at their disposal, India will fancy their chances of improving their record against the Kiwis. Fresh from his fluent century in the series-deciding third and final ODI, which made him the fastest to complete9000 runs, skipper Virat Kohli will be eyeing yet another series victory. He looked in great touch alongside Rohit Sharma, the game’s other centurion, and the two batting stalwarts would eye an encore.

Besides the vice-captain and the captain, Shikhar Dhawan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has a better record against the Kiwis among Indian players, will look to shoulder the batting responsibility. All-rounder Hardik Pandya adds to the team’s strength and the New Zealanders would be wary of him. In bowling, India will look to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for breakthroughs with the new ball as well asin the death overs.

With his match-turning effort on Sunday, Bumrah showedwhy he is considered the best death bowler in the world. Though he went for 92 in his 10-over spell in Kanpur, Bhuvneshwar has normally been a bowler captain Kohli couldturn to. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be high on confidenceafter his crucial two-wicket burst at Green Park and he isagain going to be the key spinner. Kuldeep Yadav is the otherspinner, who could figure in the playing XI. Then there is Nehra, who will bring to an end 18 years ofinternational cricket journey, and he must be hoping for thatperfect ending. Against the likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, TomLatham, Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner, it will take somedoing.

Teams (from): India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah,Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni,Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, BhuvneshwarKumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ashish Nehra (only for first game),Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Todd Astle, TrentBoult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, MattHenry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Match starts at 7pm IST.