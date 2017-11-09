India vs New Zealand: Sehwag-Taylor have sign off banter as thrilling series ends

New Zealand lost a hard-fought three-match T20I series against India after falling six runs short in the final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Their series win over the Kiwis handed Virender Sehwag the perfect chance to have one final go at his friend Ross Taylor. As soon as the Team India registered a 6-run win in the 3rd T20I, Sehwag tweeted Taylor. “Dhulaai ke baad silaai, but well played NZ.Never feel very bad losing against NZ because they are such nice guys,but sweet victory for India,” he wrote.

Dhulaai ke baad silaai, but well played NZ.Never feel very bad losing against NZ because they are such nice guys,but sweet victory for India https://t.co/bpUkjbdzY7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2017



The duo has been trading friendly fire on the social media site throughout the series. Though the Kiwi batsman may not ended up on the winning side in the end, but he did carve out a special place in the hearts of the local fans with his Hindi. And before signing off from India, Taylor shared a post on his Instagram account with picture, including teammat Ish Sodhi and staff member Dev. The picture was captioned, “As always India it was a pleasure. FYI – the two responsible for helping me with banter with @virendersehwag are here in this photo, thanks, Dev and @ic3_odi, signing off with one last message: Dhullai aur Silaai Anne waale samay mein jaari rahegi ☺️#India #indvnz #Mumbai #darji.”

Taylor thanked his Indian origin staff member and teammate who helped him in the Twitter banter against Viru in the past few days by replying to his messages in Hindi. Sehwag and Taylor recently indulged in some healthy arguments on Twitter, which became famous all over social media, enjoyed by the fans as well. The Twitter banter went on throughout the tour of New Zealand to India. Both ODI and T20I series was played in great spirit on and off the field as the teams fought gamely in all the six matches. The deciders went right down the wire but India prevailed every time by keeping their nerves.

Anyway, the Nawab of Najafgarh won the ultimate battle in the end and had the last laugh.