India vs New Zealand ODIs 2017: Lucky escape for India as spirited Kiwis again fall just short

New Zealand’s tour of India came to a riveting end as visitors lost the third one day international (ODI) at Kanpur by six runs to lose the closely contested series 2-1. NZ fought the odds throughout the series and after their surprise win at Mumbai, Black Caps couldn’t continue the momentum and are still waiting for their maiden series win in India.

India, on the other hand, played like a well-oiled machine and apart from usual suspects in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik and Yuzvendra Chahal played their part admirably to help India clinch the series.

Here are the five takeaways of India’s resounding series win over NZ

Virat Kohli is competing with himself: Before the series started Indian captain Virat Kohli had scored 30 centuries and was tied with the Australian legend Ricky Ponting in second place in terms of centuries scored in ODI cricket. After the series, Kohli now has 32 hundreds and is one short of 50 (32 in ODIs, 17 in Tests) hundreds in international cricket. The way Kohli played through the series was nothing short of exhibition of class and timing and also became the fastest batsman to score 9,000 runs in ODI cricket. In the recent past, Kohli has taken his game to the next level and the extra responsibility of captaincy has done wonders to the game of India’s skipper.

India’s middle order muddle continues: If there is an Achilles heel in the Indian team, it is the middle order conundrum. The team has tried various combinations in the past six months and are still struggling to come out with an answer. For this series India tried the experience of Dinesh Karthik over Manish Pandey and it worked to some extent, but if India want to win overseas and with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s powers waning, time is running out for India and they have to decide on combinations to correct this flaw.

Black Caps punching above their weight, again!: New Zealand has over the years punched above their weight and this series was no different. Kiwis led by cool and calm Kane Williamson did the basics right and almost clinched their maiden series win on Indian shores. The likes of Tom Latham, Colin Munro, and Mitchell Santner played with freedom and exuberance and if NZ had not choked in the final stages at Kanpur then it would have been a coup of sorts to defeat India in their own backyard.

Jasprit Bumrah’s coming of age: Indian team has always looked for a bowler who can not only take wickets but also keep the run flow down and Bumrah has been a revelation of sorts in the past year or so. The speedster from Gujarat doesn’t complicate his game and focuses on basics and stays in present. The way Bumrah bowled during the third one-dayer at Kanpur proved that the lanky seamer has understood his role and is becoming a go to bowler for Kohli in limited overs cricket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bumrah complement each other well and their real test will come when they will face challenges from more tough opposition and strong batting line-ups.

No room for complacency: After the disappointment of losing the Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan, Indian team has performed really well. India has so far beaten West Indies (away), Sri Lanka (away), Australia (home) and now NZ (home). Indian team is still not the finished article and the litmus test will come in overseas conditions. The team of Kohli and Shastri would know that real test lies, when India goes abroad and would remind players not to get carried away and remain humble.