India vs New Zealand: Mayanti Langer asks Suresh Raina for WiFi password, Twitterati have fun
Mayanti Langer, one of India’s leading sports anchors and wife of cricketer Stuart Binny, was in Kanpur as a part of team covering Team India’s third and final ODI against New Zealand, found something peculiar at the Green Park stadium. While browsing for WiFi in the stadium, Langer found that, among the many Wi-Fi networks was one with the name “SureshRaina.” Mayanti then put the screenshot of the image on Twitter and said, “Hi @ImRaina possible to get the password to your network?” Though Raina did not respond to that but the rest of Twitterverse provided solutions that was based on everything from Raina’s apparent failure to clear the Yo-Yo test to corruption within the BCCI.
Similar to the sight of India annihilating their opponents, TV host Mayanti Langer’s face has been synonymous to the live broadcasts of the matches featuring the Men in Blue. From interviewing cricketers to hosting debates with former greats, Mayanti has managed to develop a fan-following of her own.
Hi @ImRaina possible to get the password to your network? #Kanpur #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/z0FUJ31tLp
— Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) October 29, 2017
Twitterati thought of having some fun at the cost of the senior left-handed batsman.
Ha ha. Get it for the 3rd Umpire. 🙂
— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) October 29, 2017
That might be confidential @MayantiLanger_B ..password can only be shared with @PriyankaCraina
— sandeepreddy (@sandy_943) October 29, 2017
Try Gracia or priyanka
— jiten vij (@jitenvij) October 29, 2017
yes the password is “Mera NumberKabAayega” @ImRaina
— Er Mujib Ansari (@Mujibansari6) October 31, 2017
It is ‘ban_yoyo_tests_please’
— Tarun (@YearOfMonk) October 29, 2017
Password is no bouncer please
— Sumit Thakur @sumit (@v1KRLoWaeSgGJYa) October 31, 2017
Try #StuartBinny! it will defintely connected
— Nitin (@nkkl1992) October 31, 2017
Some people asked her to use “MSD” as password, referring to MS Dhoni under whom Raina played in the Chennai Super Kings and was a regular in the Indian team. Some also said that the reason why she can see his name is because his network is strongest in Kanpur. Raina is the captain of Uttar Pradesh Ranji team. There was also a tweet that said that the password would be “No short balls please!” Raina’s vulnerability to the short ball had cost him a spot in the Indian Test team.
Try MSD as password!!!#bromance
— Rebel (@IndomitableSelf) October 29, 2017
Meanwhile, Suresh Raina has struggled to find a place in the Indian team of late. He last played an ODI for India against South Africa in Mumbai and his last appearance in the Indian jersey was in a T20I against England earlier in the year. Raina has not played Test cricket for India since 2010.