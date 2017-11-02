India vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya’s flying catch is among the best you will ever see; watch it

Is it a bird, is it a plane, is it Superman, no it is ‘Super-Pandya’! The charismatic all-rounder Hardik Pandya will make sure that he has match highlight so that no one forgets about him. Hardik Pandya took an absolute blinder to dismiss Kiwi opener Martin Guptill in India‘s first T20I against New Zealand at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla.

It was the second over of the Kiwi innings and Yuzvendra Chahal was the bowler. It was a length ball aimed at the middle stump and Guptill launched it straight down. Pandya was running in from long-off and went for a full-blooded dive. Replays showed that he was parallel to the ground when he actually caught the ball.

The catch was such a blinder that at that particular moment it might have caused arrhythmia for the live audience present in Kotla and around the world watching. The Kotla roared in delight at that moment and Pandya himself stumbled and fell before finally managing to get up. He was surrounded by his team mates almost immediately. The heady feeling of that catch may have been balanced out though, by the fact that Pandya dropped Colon Munroe off Ashish Nehra.

In the commentary box, Sanjay Manjrekar described it as ‘the best catch you have seen’. Manjrekar mentioned that he has been around for a while now watching cricket and this catch is right there among the best.

Team India were looking to secure the first ever T20I win against New Zealand. New Zealand won all five games between the two teams before the match at Kotla.