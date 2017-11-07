India vs New Zealand: End of the road for MS Dhoni in T20s, or final flourish left?

New Zealand’s tour of India has seen many twists and turns and on November 7 (Tuesday) the final T20I will be played at Greenfield International stadium, Kerala. India in this particular series have played inconsistent cricket and just managed to win the one day international (ODI) series by 2-1. India’s performance in the second T20I at Rajkot, where men in blue lost the match by 40 runs has raised many pertinent questions and the man who has been blamed the most for the defeat is former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Is MS Dhoni losing his magic? Are Dhoni’s powers waning? Is Dhoni playing just for the sake of it? These questions are not easy to answer and in recent past critics have latched on to Dhoni on consistency and have sometimes rather unfairly blamed him for all of India’s ails. The match in question at Rajkot saw India chasing a steep target and captain Virat Kohli was going strong at one end, all Dhoni had to do was to rotate the strike and put Kohli on strike more. Mahi ended up scoring 49 off 37 balls, but the damage was done early when he failed to rotate the strike or hit big shots and it played a big part in India losing the match.

Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, but ever since the 2015 World Cup Dhoni’s performances have been way too inconsistent and his game has seen a sharp decline. MSD is 36 years old and is coming towards the end of his career and ex Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar have called for new blood to be inducted into the Indian team and they are not off the mark. Dhoni in recent times takes too much time to settle and in T20 cricket every delivery is an event and during the Rajkot T20I crucial momentum was lost and Dhoni just couldn’t rotate the strike or hit big shots to release the pressure.

It would be unfair to compare Dhoni’s hitting prowess 10 years ago, but the former Indian skipper has failed in many matches as a finisher and India more often than not has paid a heavy price for it. Dhoni’s reflexes have also slowed down quite a lot and after the retirement from the Test cricket (December 2014), the performances from India’s wicket-keeper batsman has been patchy and teams have started to come up with plans to contain and manage Dhoni.

The next T20 World Cup will be played in 2020 in Australia and Dhoni will be 39 by then and in all seriousness and probability would not be there. The selectors in accordance with captain Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri have to sit and charter a roadmap and should concentrate on youth and invest in players such as Delhi’s Rishabh Pant, who have just started and has shown promise in limited opportunities that he has got and should be groomed to take over the mantle from Dhoni.

No one is discrediting or disrespecting Dhoni’s contribution to Indian cricket and he is the only Indian captain to win all ICC silverware (World Cup, 2011; World T20, 2007; Champions Trophy, 2013). The ex-Indian captain has always led from the front but in international cricket your currency is your form and Dhoni over the last six to twelve months has not performed to his high and lofty standards and has to make a decision on his future soon.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is fiercely competitive and the last T20 at Kerala presents a fine opportunity to silence his critics and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Dhoni hangs up his boots after the match as Dhoni has always put team before himself and you always expect the unexpected from Mahi and as the old clique goes time and tide wait for none and sadly Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no exception.