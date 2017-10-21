Free Press Journal
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Team India in the nets at Wankede

India vs New Zealand: Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Team India in the nets at Wankede

— By Asia News International | Oct 21, 2017 09:02 am
Indian Team coach Ravi Shastri and Arjun during a practice session ahead of their first ODI match against New Zealand. PTI Photo by Shashank

Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, yesterday joined the Indian cricket team during their net session, ahead of the first New Zealand ODI in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Arjun was seen bowling to Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and other batsmen in the nets.

The official Twitter account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted the pictures of 17-year-old Arjun bowling to the players.

“We are at the Wankhede Stadium and our preparations for the #INDvNZ have begun,” BCCI tweeted.


Last month, Arjun was selected in Mumbai’s Under-19 squad for JY Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day Tournament, which was held in Baroda.

The 17-year-old has previously been part of the Mumbai Under-14 and Under-16 teams. Contrary to his father Sachin, Arjun is a left-handed all-rounder, who is more known for bowling seam ups.

  • Fekuchand

    After Bharat Ratna & a seat in the Rajyasabha, Tendu is awarded by giving an opportunity to his son to bowl at the India team for practice. This is a good opportunity to play for India for at least for 40 years & break all records. No other player will get this opportunity. The Pandya brothers r not Tendu’s children nor Maharashtrians & they have come up due to their hard work & their place in the team is not guaranteed but Tendu’s son’s place is guaranteed. Just as Tendu was BCCI & his son will be BCCI soon.

