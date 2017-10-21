India vs New Zealand: Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Team India in the nets at Wankede

Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, yesterday joined the Indian cricket team during their net session, ahead of the first New Zealand ODI in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Arjun was seen bowling to Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and other batsmen in the nets.

The official Twitter account of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted the pictures of 17-year-old Arjun bowling to the players.

“We are at the Wankhede Stadium and our preparations for the #INDvNZ have begun,” BCCI tweeted.

We are at the Wankhede Stadium and our preparations for the #INDvNZ have begun. pic.twitter.com/DoeBzcCXSc — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2017

Last month, Arjun was selected in Mumbai’s Under-19 squad for JY Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day Tournament, which was held in Baroda.

The 17-year-old has previously been part of the Mumbai Under-14 and Under-16 teams. Contrary to his father Sachin, Arjun is a left-handed all-rounder, who is more known for bowling seam ups.