India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Watch chilled out Kohli, Dhawan and Pandya shaking a leg

Team India may getting ready to play a series deciding third T20I against New Zealand but they don’t seem to be letting that pressure get to them, as evident from a boomerang video posted by skipper Virat Kohli. In the video, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya can be seen dancing with Kohli. “One from last night, chilling with the boys,” said Kohli in his caption.

In this six-second GIF, the trio can be seen pulling off a dance move. Pandya tagged this GIF with a caption, ‘BoyBandVibes’. All three seemed to be in a relaxed, jovial mood and that’s a good sign as the Men in Blue would need to be at their best against opponents that have time and again thwarted them in the shortest format of the game. This post came hours after Pandya had posted a scenic image of him charging “up the batteries in beautiful Thiruvananthapuram”.

Indian team will take on New Zealand for the third and final T20I of the series today at Thiruvananthapuram. The series is currently level at 1-1. India were outgunned by New Zealand in the second T20I in Rajkot and the hosts will be more than eager to get back to winning ways. However, it won’t be easy against a side that India doesn’t have a good record in T20 cricket.

The two teams have been pitted against each other on eight occasions, out of which one match was abandoned in 2012. Out of the rest, Team India have managed just win match — the first T20I in this series in Delhi. Barring that the Kiwis have won six times and will look to continue their domination over India in the shortest format of the game.