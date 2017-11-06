India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Ross vs Viru Twitter banter is Taylor-made fun

Revenge is a dish best served cold and this is what New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor executed it in some style on Sunday when he took his hilarious Twitter banter with former Indian opener Virender Sehwag to another high. While posing in front of a shut tailor shop, he posted on Twitter: “@virendersehwag #Rajkot mein match k baad, #darji (Tailor) Ki dukaan band. Agli silai #Trivandrum mein hogi… Zaroor Aana. #India #IndvNZ”. The Kiwi cricketer is not only fond of Hindi but writes and speaks it very well. And this the highlighted by his latest Twitter exchanges with Viru.

He directly tagged Sehwag to let everyone know that he wanted to continue the banter they started in the ODI series, a couple of weeks back. There is no denying that Taylor has impressed Sehwag and everyone else with his Hindi and the former India opener, in his reply to the New Zealander, admitted that fact.

Highly impressed by you @RossLTaylor . @UIDAI , can he be eligible for an Aadhaar Card for such wonderful Hindi skills. https://t.co/zm3YXJdhk2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 6, 2017

Meanwhile, the banter had started some weeks back on Twitter when the former Indian opener applauded the right-handed batsman’s efforts after his match-winning knock in the 1st ODI stating: “Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz”. Sehwag played on the resemblance of Taylor’s surname and changed it to ‘darji’ which means tailor in Urdu.

However, to everyone’s surprise, Taylor didn’t just let the joke pass and reverted within a couple of hours. Enjoying the slice of humour, Taylor too, replied: “Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ….happy Diwali”.

While it’s not easy to get back at Sehwag over his witty one-liners that have floored most sportspersons. But Taylor wasn’t one to give up so soon. His unexpected reply not only levelled terms between the two but with the Instagram post on Sunday, he surely went a notch ahead. After winning the first T20I, India were outclassed in the second T20I in Rajkot. With the series level at 1-1, the third and final T20I will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.