India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Virat Kohli seen with walkie-talkie during match, but no violation of ICC rule

The morning after the first T20 international between India and New Zealand certain media outlets started reporting about Indian captain Virat Kohli breaching the International Cricket Council’s Code of Conduct while speaking on the walkie-talkie while the match was on. According to the ICC guidelines, use of mobile phones is prohibited during the match so Virat’s act is a clear violation of ICC Code. However, the Indian skipper might be let off after a warning. What exactly Virat was saying on this walkie-talkie is not clear. A video of this incident was shared by CNN-News 18 on its Twitter handle. However, we cannot clarify the authentication of the video.

The video shows Kohli sitting at the dug-out and talking on the walkie-talkie. Some media reports suggested Kohli had violated ICC Code by using a communication device during a match. But India Today confirmed that the Indian team had taken permission from the ICC and no rules were violated.

#BREAKING — Indian captain Virat Kohli’s walkie-talkie controversy: As per ICC code, one cannot use mobile device during the match pic.twitter.com/VRs6lUUzi4

The ICC rules clearly stipulate that “the use of two-way handheld device that uses dedicated frequencies over short distances (ie a walkie-talkie) by Player Support Personnel for the purpose of communication between the dugout and dressing room area for medical and/or tactical reasons only, provided such communication devices are suitably encrypted to avoid detection by any third party in the nearby vicinity.”

Kohli had asked the ICC’s ACSU for permission to use a walkie-talkie and the permission had been granted.

Meanwhile, an ICC source confirmed to India Today that is a non-issue for the world governing body and no press release needed to be released. Players and support staff have access to walkie-talkies under ICC rules. Use of mobile phones in the dressing-room is banned.

On Wednesday, India defeated New Zealand by 53 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series. And veteran pacer Ashish Nehra could not have asked for a better send-off than this. India’s opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (80 from 52 balls) and Rohit Sharma (80 from 55 balls) blasted identical half tons to set the tone with a 158-run record opening stand and guide the hosts post a massive 202/3.

In reply, the tourists failed to get going as only five of their batsmen — Kane Williamson (28), Tom Latham (39), Mitchell Santner (27), Ish Sodhi (11) and Tom Bruce (10) could manage to reach double figures.