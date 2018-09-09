India vs Maldives SAFF Cup 2018 Live! When and where to watch in India

India began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in their first match. Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua will not be playing today and this is the right chance for younger players of the national team being led by Subhashish Bose to prove their mettle. India is placed in Group B and will be looking to win as they face Maldives in their next encounter. The young Indian squad showed great temperament in the first match but there is still a lot to work on.

Maldives, meanwhile, played a goalless draw against Sri Lanka in its first match and will be in desperate need for points which will lift them into the semi-finals. India and Maldives have faced each other 18 times, where India have won 13 and 3 Maldives won 3, the remaining 2 matches were draw.

Watch India vs Maldives SAFF Cup 2018 telecast on these channels.

The match between India vs Maldives will be shown on DD sports from 6:30 pm onwards.