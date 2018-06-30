India vs Ireland: Hardik Pandya gets cutest ever cheerleader in MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva; watch video

Team India thrashed Ireland to win the T20I series 2-0. The Indian side put up an all-round show to start at month-long English summer tour on a winning note. All-rounder Hardik Pandya scored 32 runs off 9 balls in the 2nd T20I and also picked up an important wicket of Kevin O’Brien giving only 10 runs in two overs. And after winning the series, Pandya shared a cutest ever video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering for him. The video was shot by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi where the 3-year-old toddler is seen asking Pandya to buck up, “Come on! Come on, Hardik.” Pandya captioned the video, “Oh I think that I found myself a cheerleader @zivasinghdhoni006 Video courtesy: @sakshisingh_r.”

Watch the video below:

In his innings, Pandya hit 4 sixes and a four, scoring 32 runs at a strike rate of 380. India completed the Ireland tour by winning the T20I 2-0 with their biggest ever T20 victory, by 143 runs. Besides, Pandya, opener KL Rahul, who sat out in the first match, scored 70 off 36 balls and Suresh Raina hit 69 off 45 as India totalled 213-4. And now, after clinching the two-match T20I series against Ireland, India will head to England for a 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 5 Test match series.