India vs Ireland 2nd T20I at Dublin: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

After a crushing 76-run defeat in the 1st T20I, Ireland will once again host the Men in Blue for the 2nd and final T20I at the same ground. In the 1st T20I, India posted a massive total of 208/5 thanks to the opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

For the Irish side, Peter Chase was the key bowler who managed to take 4 wickets including Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. For the 2nd T20I, a couple of changes are expected in both the teams. For India, one or two changes can take place especially in the middle order. So, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik are expected to get a place in the playing XI. The Irish side might bring in William Porterfield who missed the last game.

Click here for the live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I The Village, Dublin

Seeing the first game, the pitch looks favourable for both batting and bowling. Like in the previous match, this game could also be a high scoring one if India gets to bat first. The pitch has assistance for bowlers too, but they need to bowl the right delivery. This time too, the wrist spinners are expected to make a difference.