India vs Ireland 2nd T20I at Dublin: FPJ’s dream XI for Team India and Ireland

After thrashing Ireland in the 1st T20I, Team India is all set to face the Irish side in the final and T20I at Dublin. The Indian side is looking good and strong. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put a great 1st wicket partnership. However, Rohit missed a well-deserved century. In the 2nd T20I, the team is expected to change their sequences and will bring in some new changes in the middle-order. Here we see the probable dream XI for the Indian side:

Team India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Siddarth Kaul

On the other hand, Ireland side will look to hit back. Although their margin of defeat in the 1st T20I was 76 runs, the home side were quite impressive. After the opening partnership of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, Ireland bowlers did well to claw back. Peter Chase took 4-35 and also got rid of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and skipper Kohli. In the batting line-up, James Shannon, who is not very experienced in international cricket, did well against a strong bowling attack to score a 35-ball 60 with five fours and four sixes. However, in the end, Ireland fell well short on all counts. Here we see the probable dream XI for Irish side:

Team Ireland: Gary Wilson, Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Stuart Poynter, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase