India vs Ireland 1st T20I: FPJ’s dream XI for Team India and Ireland

Team India is all set to kick start English summer when they will face Ireland in a two-match T20 internationals which are starting from Wednesday. The Indian team will then face England test who just hammered Australia in a 5-match ODI series. India are the hands-down favourites for the two outings but Virat Kohli and his men are not taking their opponents lightly. Interestingly, it will also be India’s 100th T20I game. To note, India haven’t played too much international cricket in last few months and this game will help the team to get in touch before they take on England. Here we see the probable dream XI for the Indian side:

Team India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

As far as Ireland are concerned, they recently clinched a bilateral series against Scotland. There are several professional players who compete in the county circuit in England, but they haven’t been able to produce the desired result as a team. Playing at home might be an advantage but here also they have a dismal record. In the 9 T20s played at home, Ireland has managed a solitary win (against Nepal in 2015), while losing 6 other matches.

TEAM Ireland: Paul Stirling, James Shannon, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie, Simranjit Singh, Gary Wilson, Kevin O’Brien, Stuart Poynter, George Dockrell, Stuart Thompson and Boyd Rankin.