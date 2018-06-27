India vs Ireland 1st T20I at Dublin: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

Team India will kick off their 3-month long tour with T20Is against Ireland. The two T20Is is a good opportunity for the team before they take on England side. Skipper Virat Kohli would be in focus as his last England tour wasn’t up to his expectations. Team India will look to get used to the English conditions from Dublin as the conditions in Ireland are very identical to England keeping the World Cup in mind. The ICC World Cup 2019 is slated to start next year in England.

The good thing for India is that they have a first-choice squad to pick from. A batting unit headlined by Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey is a formidable one in any part of the world.

Ireland, with the likes of skipper Gary Wilson, Andy Balbirnie and Kevin O’Brien will look to put up a competitive show.

Squads:

Ireland: Gary Wilson (C), Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav