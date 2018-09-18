India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI for India and Hong Kong

The second match of the group stage will be played today between India and Hong Kong. Both the group B teams will play at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The match will start from 5 pm (IST).

India will start their journey in Asia Cup 2018 with today’s match. The team under Rohit Sharma is a powerful team, and they will look to bag the title once again this time. The match can be called an easy match for India but it is an important match as victory will enable India to enter the next round.

Here is the FPJ’s dream XI for India

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, can be considered the weakest team in Asia Cup 2018. Although, it is very challenging for them to win against India, they will look to give a tough fight to India in the match.

Here is the FPJ’s dream XI for Hong Kong

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath, Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.