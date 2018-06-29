India vs England ODI: Ben Stokes returns to England squad for series against India

London: All-rounder Ben Stokes has been named in the 14-member England squad for the three-match ODI series against India, starting July 18. Stokes, who tore his left hamstring during the Pakistan Test series, did not take part in England’s 6-0 whitewash of Australia. He was also not picked for the three-match T20 International against India in order to give him full time to recuperate.

England team comprises of all the current form players like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Jony Bairstow. The first ODI on July 12 will be played at Trent Bridge (Nottingham) followed by the second at the Lord’s (Jun 14) and final match at the Headingley (Leeds) on June 17.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood.