India vs England: Alastair Cook scores Test century in his last match, this is how twitterati reacted

At the Oval on Monday, Alastair Cook scored his 33rd hundred and was going strong on Day 4 of the fifth series against India. Cook started the day with just 46 runs and his partner at the crease was England Captain Joe Root who has also a scored a century.

After scoring a century Alastair Cook is now the fifth cricketer who has scored a hundred in both his debut and last Test match. The other players who have achieved the same in the past are Bill Ponsford, Reggie Duff, Greg Chappell and Mohammad Azharuddin. Alastair made his debut against India in Nagpur and scored a century.

Cook also became the highest Test run-scorer among the left-handed batsmen. When it comes to the complete list, he is fifth with Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid ahead of him.

Fans congratulated Cook on Twitter for achieving this brilliant milestone, here’s a look at some of the tweets –

Reggie Duff (1902-1905)

Bill Ponsford (1924-1934)

Greg Chappell (1970-1984)

Mohammad Azharuddin (1984-2000)

Alastair Cook (2006-2018) Cook becomes just the fifth man to score a century in his first and last Tests! 🙌#ENGvIND #CookRetires #ThankYouChef pic.twitter.com/vU9T4alNix — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2018

100 in the final innings could not have happened to a more deserving batsman. 🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏#AlastairCook — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 10, 2018

That was a very very special moment … All of us who are privileged to be here today will remember that forever … #Cook #100 … If any person deserves that send off it’s Alastair … Fairytales do happen … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2018

What a way to say goodbye…test 💯 No 33 for Alastair Cook, richly deserved! #topclass #Congratulations — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 10, 2018

A century in your last innings. And an ovation that looked like it would never end. It was, as Joe Root said, “written in the stars”. What a moment for the mighty Alastair Cook. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 10, 2018