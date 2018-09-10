India vs England: Alastair Cook scores Test century in his last match, this is how twitterati reacted

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 10, 2018 07:26 pm
At the Oval on Monday, Alastair Cook scored his 33rd hundred and was going strong on Day 4 of the fifth series against India. Cook started the day with just 46 runs and his partner at the crease was England Captain Joe Root who has also a scored a century.

After scoring a century Alastair Cook is now the fifth cricketer who has scored a hundred in both his debut and last Test match. The other players who have achieved the same in the past are Bill Ponsford, Reggie Duff, Greg Chappell and Mohammad Azharuddin. Alastair made his debut against India in Nagpur and scored a century.

Cook also became the highest Test run-scorer among the left-handed batsmen. When it comes to the complete list, he is fifth with Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid ahead of him.


Fans congratulated Cook on Twitter for achieving this brilliant milestone, here’s a look at some of the tweets –

