India Vs England: 83 world cup to Ishant Sharma’s heroics at Lord’s, top 10 memorable matches of India on English soil

India is one of the strong teams in cricket today, and they have played some memorable matches not just in their hometown but outside the country, here are some of the memorable matches of India which they played in the English soil.

2007, Trent Bridge

England had been one wicket away from winning the opening Test at Lord’s when the teams re-assembled at Trent Bridge. After heavy rain in the build-up and overnight, it was an easy decision for Dravid to bowl first after the toss and India’s seamers, led by Zaheer Khan, instantly got the reward when England were rolled over for 198. Conditions then eased as India replied with 481, and they ultimately won by seven wickets.

2013, Champions Trophy

The match was delayed almost by six hours for rain But the match was reduced to 20 overs per innings. So all the rules of this match were the same as a Twenty 20 game. India won the match by 5 runs, Ravindra Jadeja earned the man of the match award for his performance in the match. Shikhar Dhawan was named the man of the series for scoring 363 runs in the tournament.

1971, Lords

India played three Test matches and surprisingly won the series against England 1–0 with two Tests drawn. This was India’s first ever series win in England. But the first Test was most remembered because Sunil Gavaskar was involved in a controversy with the English pacer John Snow and it spiced up the entire series after the incident took place on the final day, which ended in a draw.

1983 World Cup semi final

In the first semi-final, England won the toss and batted first. The English batsmen missed many balls and used the bat’s edge frequently, as the restrictive Indian bowling led England to score 213 (all out, 60 overs). Kapil Dev took 3 for 35 in eleven overs, with Mohinder Amarnath (2-27) as India reached their target in 54.4 overs, winning by 6 wickets in a classic victory over England. Mohinder Amarnath picked up the man of the match award for his all-round performance.

2002 Natwest series final

The Natwest 2002 series final was, in many ways, India’s emphatic announcement to the world that their new team had arrived, and a world existed beyond Sachin Tendulkar. The architects of this victory were not rookies. Yuvraj Singh was a star since his debut, and Mohammed Kaif had already positioned himself as a consistent middle order batsman. India under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly won the match by 2 wickets.

1967, Leeds- Series

India did not manage a win against England in 17 previous matches and suffered 13 losses. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi who is widely praised for inducing confidence among the Indian cricketers for overseas win played a fine innings that had an impact among the Indians and helped India to its first win in English soil on their following tour in 1971. England won by 4 Wickets and Lead the Series 1-0.

2002, Leeds series

India were trailing in the 4 match series 0-1. It was the 3rd match of the series and the team responded in a remarkable fashion. Rahul Dravid walked off after a high profile 148 adding a 150 run stand with Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly each scored centuries as India’s No.3, 4 and 5 reached three figure mark helping India pile up 584 runs with 6 wickets in the bag. Ganguly’s dismissal for 128 ended a 249-run stand that shocked England. India won by an innings and 46 runs and drew the series 1-1. Rahul Dravid won Man of the Match

2011, The Oval Test series

Team India lost all 3 matches and was hopeful of winning the last Test of the series as a consolation and to restore some lost pride as they lost their No.1 ranking in ICC standings. It produced a good contest and Rahul Dravid once again stood up, but England completed a memorable whitewash. England won by an innings and 8 runs and series by 4-0, Ian Bell became the Man of the Match

Investec Test 2014 India tour of England

India showed in this match that the new players had some power, players like Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all scored half centuries, and Ajinkya Rahane scored a century, which took India one step closer to win. On the other hand Ishant Sharma showed his bowling skills by taking 7 wickets. Which resulted in India’s win by 95 runs.

2nd ODI, Cardiff, August 2014

After yet another forgetful Test series in England, India needed a boost in the ODI series and it came from Suresh Raina, who had joined the team for the limited overs leg of the tour. Raina produced a fine display of attacking batting to dismantle the English pacemen, who had held sway over their opponents with their swing bowling. Raina smashed a century in just 75 deliveries to take India to 304, which was a winning total, given the conditions. The bowlers responded by bowling England out for just 161, India won the series.