India vs England 5th Test: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and England

Having lost the series it will be a matter of pride for India when they will clash with England for the last time in this tour. Winning the last Test at Southampton, England have already sealed the series but the final Test is utmost important for India as they will look to finish the English tour on a positive note. Coming to the 5th Test, India’s team combination will be under focus as there are possibilities of the visitors changing their playing in wake of injury and form concern to some key players. Here are the probable dream XI for Indian side:

India: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

On the other hand, England will look to win the Test for their former captain Alastair Cook who’s retiring from international cricket. Their batsman isn’t in the best of form and it was their lower order who came to their rescue on various occasions in the series. Coming to the series, the England team would want their top and middle-order to put up their best foot forward. Here we see the probable dream XI for English side:

England: Joe Root, Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Adil Rashid.