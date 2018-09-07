India vs England 5th Test: England wins the toss, opts to bat; Hanuma Vihari debut for India

London: England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fifth and final Test at the Oval on Friday.

Hanuma Vihari became the 292nd Test player to represent India after he was handed his maiden cap. He will replace Hardik Pandya, while Ravindra Jadeja comes in place of R Ashwin in the playing XI. England have already won the Test series, taking a 3-1 lead after winning the fourth Test at Southampton.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root(C), Jonny Bairstow(WK), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.