India vs England 5th Test Day 5 at The Oval LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, Live Coverage on TV

Day 4 ended with India on the backfoot and fighting for survival. England had already taken an unbeatable lead in the fourth Test and a win today would mark as a great success for England.

When India resume from 58/3, chasing 406 runs more, India will try to draw the match and end the series and accept defeat. For England, a win would mean a lot and will be a fitting gift to Alastair Cook’s farewell.

Watch India vs England 5th Test Day 5 telecast on these channels

The fifth Test between India and England will be played at the Oval, it will be telecasted on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

India vs England 5th Test Day 5 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Squad

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (CPT), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WKT), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (CPT), Jonny Bairstow (WKT), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson