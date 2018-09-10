India vs England 5th Test Day 4 at The Oval LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, Live Coverage on TV

Alastair Cook and Joe Root remained unbeaten as England were on 114/2, extending their lead to 154 at stumps on Day 3 of the fifth Test at The Oval. England captain Root played beautifully which kept the scoreboard ticking. Indian bowlers Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami each took one wicket. While Jadeja dismissed Moeen Ali and Shami dismissed Keaton Jennings.

Earlier in the day, Jadeja scored his second-highest Test run. Debutant Hanuma Vihari along with Jadeja, had 77-run partnership. James Anderson, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali each picked two wickets for England in the first innings. Cook, who is playing his last Test scored 71 runs in the first innings, he will aim to gift himself a century and his team a victory in his last game.

Watch India vs England 5th Test Day 4 telecast on these channels

The fifth Test between India and England will be played at the Oval, it will be telecasted on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

India vs England 5th Test Day 4 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Squad

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (CPT), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WKT), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (CPT), Jonny Bairstow (WKT), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson