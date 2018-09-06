India vs England 5th Test Day 1 at the Oval LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, Live Coverage on TV

After having lost the series it is a game where pride is at stake for India. It will be Alastair Cook’s last match and India will be aiming to spoil England’s party. Kohli and Co will look to end the English tour on a positive note before heading to Asia Cup. Everyone’s eye will be on team’s selection as there are chances of young Prithvi Shaw getting place in the playing XI replacing KL Rahul who is currently out of form. Shaw might get chance to open with Shikhar Dhawan.

Watch India vs England 5th Test Day 1 telecast on these channels

The fifth Test between India and England will be played at the Oval, it will be telecasted on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

India vs England 5th Test day 1 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.