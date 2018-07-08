India vs England 3rd T20I in Bristol: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

India’s wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have to bounce back against ‘well-prepared’ England batsmen as the two teams clash in the series deciding third Twenty20 International.

The Indian spin duo faces its first real challenge in more than a year with England batsmen fighting back. From Sri Lanka, to Australia, to New Zealand, and to South Africa, none of the opponents could easily contend with Chahal Kuldeep in such quick time. With Kuldeep returning without a wicket in their last match after a sensational five wicket show in the series opener and Yuzvendra Chahal too gave away many runs last night, they need to find a way to trouble their opponents.

England and India will meet on 8th July 2018, for the 3rd T20I the match will start at 18:30 (IST) in Bristol, England

Click here for the Live scorecard and match commentary of England and India 2nd T20I at Bristol

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Dawid Malan.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar.