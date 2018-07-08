India vs England 3rd T20I at Bristol: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and England

Team India is all set to clash once again against English side aiming to win the series. Kohli-led side lost the 2nd match thanks to half-century by Alex Hales. India lost 3 wickets in first 6 overs for 30 runs and from there is became difficult to the side to come back. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav who shined in the 1st T20I failed to get wicket in the 2nd game. And now, getting back on the 3rd T20I, it is a must-win game for both the side. Here we see the probable dream 11 for Team India:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

For England side, it is a matter of pride especially after the Australia tour. In the 2nd T20I, Alex Hales kept his nerve with 58* to help home side level the series in Cardiff. England’s big hitters at the top of the order Jos Buttler and Jason Roy were both out cheaply trying to get the early run rate up to Umesh Kumar. Here are probable dream 11 for England side:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball